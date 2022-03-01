IPCC Report: Politics Responsible for Disasters and Conflict, Not Climate Change

The latest UN report on the potential impacts of climate change gives a grim verdict , with some effects now deemed unavoidable. But there are also lessons on disasters and violent conflicts which could help save lives and create safer societies regardless of human-caused climate change.

The main available text of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on “ Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability ” is a 35-page Summary for Policy Makers , which by IPCC rules, is approved by member state governments.