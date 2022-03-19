Me The Change: Meet Dayamani Barla, Tribal Activist and a Climate Warrior

Meet Dayamani Barla, a conservationist, a climate change activist, a journalist, an author, a tea seller, and a fighter.

Dayamani is a Tribal woman who has been fighting to save her people’s land, forests, and rivers for nearly four decades. She's also known as Jharkhand's Iron Lady.

When we meet her on route to her village near Khunti district, she has little patience for all the climate talk that is not rooted in reality.

"The entire world cries as soon as the month of March comes and heat goes up. The scientists engineers, politicians, ministers, officers everyone starts crying, asking how climate change can be stopped."