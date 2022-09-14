Record-Breaking Heat Increased Vulnerability of Half of Delhi’s Population: WMO

Between March and May, Delhi experienced five heatwaves with record-breaking temperatures reaching up to 49.2 degrees Celsius which increased the vulnerability of half of the city's population which lives in low-income, informal settlements, a report by the World Meteorological Department (WMO) said.

The report titled 'United in Science' released on Tuesday, 13 September, also cited a recent attribution study which concluded that climate change made this prolonged hot weather in Delhi 30 times more likely and that the same event would have been about 1 degree Celsius cooler in a pre-industrial climate.