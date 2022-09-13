NCPCR Seeks Action Over Rahul Gandhi, Cong 'Misusing' Kids in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with children during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram district, on Tuesday, 13 September.
(Photo: PTI)
Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Election Commission (EC) to initiate necessary action and inquiry into a complaint against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "misusing children as political tools" in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
According to the complainant, it has been alleged that "many disturbing images and videos have been circulating on social media wherein it can be seen that children are being targeted and are made to participate in their campaign with a political agenda under the slogan 'Bharat Jodo, Bacche Jodo'," the NCPCR said.
The NCPCR charged that this is a violation of Election Commission rules which say that only adults can be part of a political party.
The Congress has launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra with an aim to strengthen the party's grassroots level connection. The yatra, which began on 7 September, will cover 3,570 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over a period of five months.
