Explained: Does PUC Test Actually Help Curb Air Pollution?

"I just had to pay a little extra," says Rohan (name changed), a 31-year-old resident of South Delhi.

Rohan's BS-IV vehicle repeatedly failed the pollution test, but an additional Rs 50 was enough to secure the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate last month at one particular centre. "He [attendant at the testing centre] entered my licence plate number into the machine but used the reading from another vehicle to approve my PUC,” Rohan claims to The Quint.

If you own a vehicle, this checklist should be familiar: Along with your licence, insurance, and registration, a valid PUC certificate is required every time you drive. PUC has long been a key pillar of Delhi’s pollution-control framework, and is mandatory nationwide.