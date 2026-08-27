Nepal’s Flash Floods Show the Devastating Power of ‘Cascading Hazards’

Investigators are examining a chain of events high in the Himalayas where one natural hazard seems to have triggered another.

Such phenomena are known as “cascading hazards” – chain reactions where an initial event directly triggers a sequence of subsequent events, often creating a much larger disaster.

Climate change is known to be driving faster glacier melt in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, but scientists say it is too soon to pinpoint its role in these floods.

We know the flooding struck the steep, fast-flowing Bhotekoshi river system near Nepal’s border with Tibet at around 9am local time on Wednesday morning. It travelled downstream through the mountain district of Rasuwa and into neighbouring districts, including Nuwakot and Dhading.

The flooding carried a huge volume of water. It’s reported the Trishuli River rose by as much as nine metres within 30 minutes at one monitoring point downstream.

In parts of the historic hilltop town of Nuwakot, local officials report scores or hundreds of houses being swept away. Nepal’s Department of Roads says at least 19 motorable bridges and around 40 kilometres of roads have also been damaged or washed away. A 42km road connecting Betrawati with the Rasuwagadhi border crossing between Nepal and China’s Tibet autonomous region has been destroyed at multiple points.