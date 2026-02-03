Explained: From Nepal to Afghanistan, India’s Policy Signals in Budget 2026-27

A reduced allocation for Bangladesh, an uptick for Afghanistan, and the lion's share of external aid to Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka—the recently tabled Budget 2026-27 makes clear the Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy priorities, especially toward its neighbours, experts tell The Quint.

The Budget, tabled on Sunday, 1 February, saw a total of Rs 22,118 crore for 2026-27 allocated to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), up marginally from last year's outlay of Rs 20,516 crore. Of this, Rs 5,685.56 has been reserved under the “Central Sector Schemes/Projects – Aid to Countries" head.