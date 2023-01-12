‘Mother Built This House Brick by Brick': The Struggles of a Family in Joshimath

Famous folk singer Girda's lines seem befitting for the current crisis in Joshimath:

On the one hand, I see ruins, on the other it's you.

On the one hand, I see sinking boats, on the other it's you.

On the one hand, rivers running dry, on the other it's you.

On the one hand, a parched world, on the other it's you.

Your ways are amusing, you're the merchant of water

The game is yours, and you're the player, this chessboard belong to you

You suck all the water, you plunder seas and oceans

In the bosom of Ganga-Yamuna you pound pebbles and stones

Alas! This greed of yours, how long will this selfishness last?

The day this planet will shake, from this madness you will awake

The palaces will be swept away, only ashes shall stay

When you will yearn for every drop, tell me O merchant - what will remain then?

What will remain of your balancesheets?

Today you can do what you will, you can starve the rivers

Make the Ganga murky

But the day this Earth shakes

Tell me O merchant, what will remain then?

Tell me O schemer, what will remain then?

What will remian of your balancesheets?

Input Credits: Madhusudan Joshi

(This story was originally published in Quint Hindi.)