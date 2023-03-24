Heartbreaking Story of A Man Separated From The Bird He Rescued

Arif Khan Gurjar with the Sarus crane that he rescued.
(Photo: The Quint)
Production/Script: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
UP Forest Department officials confiscated a rare Sarus Crane from Arif, a resident of Amethi, after he saved its life.
That's the NEWS, but this story goes so much deeper than just the news. This is a story about a unique friendship, between Arif and a rare Sarus Crane that he rescued from certain death.
About a year ago, Arif Khan Gurjar found a Sarus Crane wounded and unconscious in his fields in Amethi's Mandhka village. The bird, one of just around 17,000 in UP, was bleeding from its leg.
Arif and the Sarus Crane he rescued.
Once it was healthy, Arif took the crane to his fields to let it fly away. But the crane refused to leave, and stayed with Arif.
It was never chained, bound, or restrained in any manner, yet the crane stayed. It played with Arif, followed him in the air while he rode his bike, and even ate from his plate.
Arif and the Sarus Crane he rescued. The crane had formed a bond with Arif, even eating from his plate.
Soon, videos of Arif and the crane would begin circulating on social media. The unlikely friendship between Arif and the crane became the stuff of viral videos.
Arif Khan Gurjar with the Sarus crane he rescued.
But their friendship was too good to last forever. Forest Department officials from the UP State Government arrived in March 2023 and confiscated the crane that Arif had formed a friendship with.
Soon after, the same officials moved the crane, in a heart-wrenching video where Arif is seen weeping, to a bird sanctuary in Samaspur.
However, shortly after this, local media reported that the bird had flown away, and was seen in videos being fed by local residents.
Watch the video for the full story.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)