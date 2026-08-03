'Pulled the Dead Fish Out by Hand': Pollution is Threatening Kashmir's Springs

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When hundreds of native snow trout floated lifelessly across the surface of Beehama spring in Kashmir's Ganderbal district in April earlier this year, residents stepped into the cold water to pull out the dead fish by hand.

For generations, the freshwater spring had provided drinking water, nurtured native fish, and anchored community life. But the continuous inflow of contaminated water from household drains proved to be detrimental.

“If the spring is properly cleaned, and the polluted inflows are stopped, the fish habitat can still be saved. What is needed is scientific intervention, proper treatment, and regular monitoring," said Bilal Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Beehama village in Ganderbal district.

On 1 July, the Brengi stream in Anantnag district became the site of similar scenes of mass fish mortality.

"Brengi is home to valuable brown trout and native snow trout, and such an incident is alarming for the health of this delicate freshwater ecosystem," said Junied Ahmad, 35, a resident of Kokernag in Anantnag district.