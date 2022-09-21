Mars Is Littered With 15,694 Pounds of Trash: 50 Years of Robotic Exploration

Debris on Mars comes from three main sources – discarded hardware, inactive spacecraft, and crashed spacecraft.

Every mission to the Martian surface requires a module that protects the spacecraft. This module includes a heat shield for when the craft passes through the planet’s atmosphere, and a parachute, and landing hardware so that it can land softly.

The craft discards pieces of the module as it descends, and these pieces can land in different locations on the planet’s surface – there may be a lower heat shield in one place and a parachute in another.