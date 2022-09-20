7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico Leaving One Dead, Triggers Tsunami Warning

Image used for representational purposes.
An earthquake hit western Mexico on Monday, 19 September, leaving at least one person dead.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported the magnitude of the earthquake to be 7.6.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted that the individual was killed in Manzanillo, which is approximately 130 km south of Michoacan. Authorities reported damage to hospitals near the epicentre and one person was injured by falling glass at one of the hospitals, according to the government.
The US Tsunami Warning System has issued an alert, warning that a tsunami is possible along the coast of Michoacan, which was the epicentre of the quake.
The epicentre of the earthquake was situated 59 km south of Coalcoman in Michoacan on the Pacific coast and hundreds of kilometres west of Mexico City, according to Mexico's seismologists.
The earthquake was 7.4 in magnitude, according to Mexico's national seismological agency.
According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, tsunami waves could occur within a radius of 300 km from the epicentre.
On 19 September 2017, a 7.1 earthquake had killed 370 people in Mexico City.
On the same date in 1985, an 8.1 magnitude earthquake in the city led to the deaths of more than 10,000 people and the destruction of hundreds of buildings.
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
