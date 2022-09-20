7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico Leaving One Dead, Triggers Tsunami Warning

An earthquake hit western Mexico on Monday, 19 September, leaving at least one person dead.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported the magnitude of the earthquake to be 7.6.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted that the individual was killed in Manzanillo, which is approximately 130 km south of Michoacan. Authorities reported damage to hospitals near the epicentre and one person was injured by falling glass at one of the hospitals, according to the government.