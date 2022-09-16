'We Have Not Sought Help From India': Bilawal Bhutto on Pakistan Floods

On 29 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to the people affected due to the floods in Pakistan.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," Modi said.

The tweet did not reveal any information about the aid which India has sent, or is planning to send to Pakistan.