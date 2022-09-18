Pakistan Floods Set the Precedent for the Future

Pakistan floods have caused an upsurge of attention and concern worldwide. These floods have been record-breaking with over one-third of Pakistan under water. With incredible damage done to human lives, the situation was so dire, the government declared National Emergency on 25 August.

Recently, a study was conducted by the World Weather Attribution on whether and to what extent human-caused climate change altered the likelihood and intensity of this extreme rainfall. Experts from nine different countries participated in this study.