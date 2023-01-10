Is India Ready to Face a Cold Wave in a Warming Climate?

The winters of 2023 are set to break all records, with Delhi, Punjab, recording its lowest minimum temperature. While the earth is warming, it is often asked how cold waves are whiplashing lives and livelihoods.

Naturally occurring El Nino and La Nina influence the weather patterns, and climate change is making the anomalies the new norm by altering these weather patterns.

Predictions by IMD suggest that the next two months will prevalently witness La Nina. Now, with these harsher imprecations, is India cold-wave ready?

Readiness and resilience need to go beyond normative notions and staunch implementation and integration of climate-proofing of infrastructures- it should be the inflection point.

The year-round calendar of climate extremes is already baffling lives and livelihoods. Cold waves compounded with low Air Quality Index impact public health, agricultural and human productivity much more than is reported.

Further, a young, urban-aspired India is settling around the urban hamlets- that are already grabbling with low thermal performance and basic habitation modules.

These hamlets are prone to high cold wave exposure. IMD’s vulnerability atlas suggests that 3 out of every 10 Indians have a high to very high vulnerability to cold waves. Numbers speak volumes, but actions on-ground are mild and advoc. Plotting cold-wave-ready pathway becomes a national imperative.