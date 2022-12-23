North India Is Breathing “Poor” Air Again, Lack of Winter Rain to Blame

MDespite stubble burning from the states of Punjab and Haryana having subsided, bad air quality to haunt the Indo-Gangetic plains, however the pollution levels in December have been considerably better as compared to 2021.

The Air Quality Index in this last month has fluctuated between the 'poor' and 'severe' categories.

The reason for the high rates of pollution detected over North India has been identified as a phenomenon called 'winter inversion'-- where cooler air is trapped under a layer of warm air creating an atmospheric blanket of sorts. This has trapped pollutants closer to the Earth's surface giving them a lack of space to disperse into the atmosphere.