'Kerala Given Early Warning': Checking Amit Shah's Claims on Wayanad Landslides

In the early hours of 30 July, the serene Wayanad district in Kerala was hit by an unexpected and massive landslide.

The disaster—the worst the state has seen since 2018— led to the death of over 300 lives in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages, displaced thousands of people, and has left behind a trail of destruction.

A political blame-game ensued between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a day later.