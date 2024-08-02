'Kerala Given Early Warning': Checking Amit Shah's Claims on Wayanad Landslides

advertisement
In the early hours of 30 July, the serene Wayanad district in Kerala was hit by an unexpected and massive landslide.
The disaster—the worst the state has seen since 2018— led to the death of over 300 lives in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages, displaced thousands of people, and has left behind a trail of destruction.
A political blame-game ensued between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a day later.
Shah said that early warning systems in India were utilised to alert the government. However, CM Vijayan said it was "baseless" to claim the state did not heed the warning, adding that "this is not the time for blame games."
But did the Kerala government receive an early warning on the floods, or were Shah's claims incorrect? The Quint takes a closer look.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah said he would like to “clarify” certain things to ensure that there were no “misunderstandings."
You can watch the video here from the 2:12 timestamp.
Lashing out at allegations of there is no Early Warning System (EWS) in place, Shah said, "Don’t scream ‘Please listen [to] us, please listen [to] us’, please read it: what warning we have sent, please read it."
Note: According to the United Nations, an Early Warning System is an adaptive measure for climate change, using integrated communication systems to help communities prepare for hazardous climate-related events.
The home minister also claimed that there are several state governments that have paid heed to these warnings and managed disasters in such a way that there were zero casualties.
Shah added that on the same day, nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) left for the state under his approval.
As of now, it is the India Metrological Department (IMD), the Geological Survey of India (GSI), and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) are the three bodies which issue advance alerts on heavy rainfall and possible landslides.
The Central Water Commission also issues flood alerts based on hydrological data it receives from IMD.
Now, let's take a look at IMD data over the last 12 days.
In it's press release on 18 July, the IMD issued a warning for a flash flood risk in northern parts of Kerala (among other places) until 19 July.
For Kerala, the bulletin said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over the region during next 5 days."
However, in the extended range forecast, issued between 18 July and 31 July, carried no mention of Kerala for the period.
The IMD press release published on 23 July (The day Shah claimed the centre altered Kerala government) warned of “very heavy rainfall at isolated places” in Kerala and Mahe on 25 July (suggesting action), and heavy rainfall over isolated/some places in Kerala and Mahe from 23-27 July.
On 25 July, IMD said that "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe over two weeks," and heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe from 26-30 July.
In its extended-range forecast issued on 25 July, IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram predicted “cumulative above normal rainfall” for Kerala from 26 July to 1 August.
Shah said that on 26 July, warnings were given stating that there would be more than 20 centimetres of rain and that landslide were possible. The IMD press release published that day, however, carried no such warning.
The district rainfall forecast issued by the Thiruvananthapuram Met centre on 26 July predicted “light to moderate” rainfall for Wayanad district on July 30.
Additional, an Agricultural Meteorology Division of IMD Pune (Agromet) forecast issued on 26 July for Wayanad predicted only 15 mm of rainfall in the district on 30 July, the day when the landslides occurred.
Now, coming to 29 July, a day before the massive landslides hit Wayanad. The IMD predicted "Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe."
An orange alert ('Be prepared') was issued at 1 pm on 29 July for Kerala and a yellow alert on 31 July ('Keep a watch').
Amid the blame game, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI that an orange warning "means be prepared for action and one should not wait for red warnings."
Reacting to Shah's claims, CM Vijayan said, “None of the agencies had issued a red alert for Wayanad ahead of the July 30 landslides."
CM Vijayan also shared a bulletin called "Experimental Rainfall Induced Landslide Forecast Bulletin" for Wayanad district, issued on 29 July. According to the release, there was a “low possibility” of occurrences of landslides from 30-31 July.
Note: The Quint has not been able to independently verify this.
The landslide hit Wayanad at around 1:30 am on 30 July. Interestingly, the red-alert(take action warning) and bulletin came at around 12 hours later at 1:10 pm the same day.
The Quint also looked at IMD's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which states that red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall cannot be issued more than 48 hours in advance. This contradicts Shah's "seven-days before" claim. While Shah's claims were not untrue, they are misleading.
The Quint has reached out to Shah's office and the IMD for further clarity and additional comments and the story will be updated once we get a response.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)