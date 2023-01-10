Joshimath Declared Landslide-Subsidence Zone: What Does This Mean?

Joshimath, a city in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone according to the Chamoli District Magistrate-- Himanshu Khurana.

On 3 January, residents of the city awoke to discover cracks in buildings, roadways and agriculture fields had widened considerably. This caused some buildings to be deemed unfit for inhabitance due to their unstable structure.

Over sixty families have been relocated because their houses have been deemed uninhabitable, and this is likely to get worse in the coming months and years.