As the West Backtracks on Climate Goals, Where Do India’s Ambitions Stand?

First, to reduce emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% (from the 2005 level). Second, to attain 50% cumulative installed capacity for power generation from non-fossil sources. India intends to achieve these targets by 2030. India had also announced a net-zero by 2070 target at COP26.
These are bold targets for mitigating climate change. However, considering what is happening globally, are we on track to limit global warming to 1.5°C?
An upcoming study available in Research Square suggests that the remaining carbon budget (RCB) is even lower than what was estimated in the sixth assessment report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Cumulative emissions of China, the United States, and the EU alone would reach around 400 GtCO 2 between now and their respective net-zero target years.
According to the IPCC AR6 report, to limit global warming to 1.5°C, global emissions must peak by 2025 and almost halve by 2030. This means all major emitters should take drastic measures in the immediate future and not wait until their net-zero target years.
In Europe, news reports suggest that Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece are reopening their decommissioned coal power plants to deal with the energy crises caused by reduced gas supply from Russia.
Also, though European governments have pledged to cut-off coal production and help developing countries phase it out, they continue to subsidise fossil fuel production.
On the contrary, India is on the right track to achieving its updated targets through continued efforts.
According to the recently released draft National Electricity Plan 2022 (NEP), India’s current cumulative power generation installed capacity from renewable sources and nuclear power stands at 163 GW, accounting for 40% of the total capacity.
This is expected to increase to 57.5% by 2026–27 and 68.4% by 2031–32, higher than the 50% target set in the NDC.
These strong targets and ambitious domestic climate policies—Indian Railway’s net-zero target by 2030, LED bulb promotion, National Hydrogen Mission for production and export of green hydrogen, and sustainable practices in different sectors—will lead to a further reduction in emissions.
New in this line are the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, enforcing different sectors to include a minimum share of their energy consumption from non-fossil sources; setting up a national carbon credit trading scheme; Energy Conservation Building Code for green buildings; and binding standards for the use of energy-efficient equipment and appliances in vehicles and vessels.
While India seems to be on track to achieving its 2030 targets (NDCs), getting its GHG emissions to peak and decline to reach net zero would be a whole different challenge.
Recent studies have shown that the investment required for a net-zero transition is around USD 10 trillion cumulatively (from now to 2070). But how is India, or any other developing country, supposed to finance such a transition?
Developed economies are not only using up the RCB but also reneging on climate finance promises made during the Paris Agreement.
In the upcoming G20 Summit and COP27 negotiations, developing countries, including India, have an opportunity to level the playing field.
They should use these platforms to push for the replenishment of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to finance new climate actions for the 2024–2027 period, as proposed in the Global Programming Conference (GPC) held recently.
According to a World Resource Institute (WRI) report, most of the developed countries fell short of their expected contributions—the United States ($6.6B), Australia ($0.7B), Canada ($1.5B), and the United Kingdom ($4B)—while Germany ($10B), Japan ($14.1B), and France ($8B) funded more.
Although there was no formal division of budget among these countries, not keeping a fair share led to missing the target of delivering USD 100 billion to developing countries.
There should also be a balance between funds allocated to mitigation and adaptation. There is no clear demarcation of allotment between the two, and the funds received are mostly used to finance mitigation projects.
In upcoming global summits, developed countries should take the initiative to ensure that climate funds do not remain in talks but translate into actions and investment road maps.
To remain credible, they should honour their climate commitments and set more aggressive targets. If developed countries advance their net-zero targets by a decade or two, developing countries will be motivated to use the RCB wisely and make the necessary transition towards a net-zero economy.
