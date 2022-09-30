As the West Backtracks on Climate Goals, Where Do India’s Ambitions Stand?

While India seems to be on track to achieving its 2030 targets (NDCs), getting its GHG emissions to peak and decline to reach net zero would be a whole different challenge.

Recent studies have shown that the investment required for a net-zero transition is around USD 10 trillion cumulatively (from now to 2070). But how is India, or any other developing country, supposed to finance such a transition?

Developed economies are not only using up the RCB but also reneging on climate finance promises made during the Paris Agreement.

In the upcoming G20 Summit and COP27 negotiations, developing countries, including India, have an opportunity to level the playing field.

They should use these platforms to push for the replenishment of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to finance new climate actions for the 2024–2027 period, as proposed in the Global Programming Conference (GPC) held recently.