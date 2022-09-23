230 Whales Were Stranded on the Coast of Tasmania, Only 35 Survived

Whale strandings have posed a huge gap in understanding for marine scientists for decades. They have not been able to ascertain the cause of these mass strandings yet.

Experts believe that the pod may have been led astray by a sick or disoriented leader, or may have been startled into changing directions towards shallow waters.

Marine scientists have also speculated that the cause may be related to climate change. The changing temperatures, environment, and prey habitats could have confused the pod into 'misnavigating.'

Despite theorising, a concrete reason for the mass strandings has still not been found yet.