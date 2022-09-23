230 Whales Were Stranded on the Coast of Tasmania, Only 35 Survived

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Climate change  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019230 Whales Were Stranded on the Coast of Tasmania, Only 35 Survived

This is the 2nd mass stranding in Australia, the first being the 500 pilot whales found in the same harbor in 2020.
Climate Change
Mass stranding of pilot whales on the coast of Tasmania, Australia.

Photo: @MonteBovill (Twitter)

Approximately 200 whales were discovered stranded on the coast of Tasmania, Australia on Wednesday, 21 September. Only 35 managed to stay alive. This is the second mass stranding that has been witnessed in Australia, the first being the 500 pilot whales that were found stranded in the very same harbor in 2020.

Reason Behind Mass Stranding Remains a Mystery

Several experts were at the site as part of a rescue attempt for the pod of whales found on the beach on Wednesday. They intended to rescue the pod that had survived, but the operation was considered incredibly complex due to the location, according to Tasmania's Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

This came on the heels of another mass stranding where 14 young sperm whales were found stranded on a beach in northern Tasmania the day before.

Whale strandings have posed a huge gap in understanding for marine scientists for decades. They have not been able to ascertain the cause of these mass strandings yet.

Experts believe that the pod may have been led astray by a sick or disoriented leader, or may have been startled into changing directions towards shallow waters.

Marine scientists have also speculated that the cause may be related to climate change. The changing temperatures, environment, and prey habitats could have confused the pod into 'misnavigating.'

Despite theorising, a concrete reason for the mass strandings has still not been found yet.

