As Bengaluru Loses Lakes, Green Cover, Impact of Urban Floods Takes a Toll

Nagesh Aras, a Bengaluru-based environmentalist and a core member of Friends of Lakes, an environmental group, told Mongabay-India that the flooding of Bengaluru is due to the lack of hydrological planning. He explained that a century ago, the city was small and did not use any groundwater or Kaveri river water at all as the rainwater was locally captured for use.

But in the last three decades, as the city has grown, the increasing water demand has been met through water from the Kaveri river and by extracting groundwater as well.

As a result, there is an increase in the surface water flow (rainwater and sewage). Aras claimed that the ancient drainage system is now totally inadequate to handle this flow.

“Bengaluru’s old sewerage network was not designed to carry treated sewage at all. The network’s capacity falls short by 1400 MLD (million litres per day), which one of the reasons for the flooding. Almost 90% of the tree cover of the city was lost in the last four decades, and the soil was replaced by concrete surfaces and asphalt roads which cannot absorb water. This results in a large amount of runoff water. Further, this water runs much faster on concrete and asphalt as compared to soil. That means the water rushes much faster down the gradient, and causes flash floods,” he told Mongabay-India.

He also added, “If we want to use the lakes as buffer tanks to mitigate the flood, those lakes must have large holding capacity and sluice gates to regulate the outflow. But most of the lakes are silted, and they don’t have sluice gates. Besides, many of the lakes are bypassed, which means that the lake cannot play the role of buffer tank at all. The floodwater simply rushes around the lake to the downstream area. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) lies across the KC valley, so rainwater has to flow across the ORR at a few places. But the ORR blocks this water because there is no culvert. This leads to localised flooding.”