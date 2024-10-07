India's Rising Tiger Population Comes at a Cost: Relocation of Villagers

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

Last year, India completed 50 years of Project Tiger on a high. With big cat numbers jumping from 2,967 in 2018 to the current 3,682, and India becoming home to 75 percent of the global tiger population – the country's tiger conservation efforts have been exceptional.

How did we manage this? In one word – relocation.

To protect tigers, avoid human-animal conflicts, and provide enough room for tigers to breed, villagers and forest dwellers have been relocated from in and around tiger reserves for a while now.

Even now, several villages lying inside tiger reserves are on the relocation radar.