India Is Pitching for a 30 by 30 Vision at the Montreal Biodiversity COP

After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments began the final round of negotiations at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Canada to thrash out a landmark deal to halt biodiversity loss even as sticking points on closing the biodiversity finance gap, safeguarding indigenous rights and access and benefit-sharing from digital sequence information, remain.

Governments will aim to adopt the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), often referred to as the ‘Paris Agreement for nature’, to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030 at the Fifteenth meeting of the Conference of Parties on Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) or COP15 that runs from December 7 to December 19.

China is the President of COP15. Split into two parts due to the pandemic, the first part of COP15 saw the Parties adopt the Kunming Declaration, committing to negotiate an effective post-2020 biodiversity framework.