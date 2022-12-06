Just Energy Transition: India Should Weigh Options Before G7 Partnership

They pledged an initial $20 billion in public and private finance in 3-5 years to help Indonesia phase out coal and hasten the clean energy transition. It is said to be the largest single country-specific climate investment ever.

JETP is the second energy transition partnership between developed economies and developing countries, following South Africa’s $8.5 billion agreement announced at last year’s UN climate summit in Glasgow. South Africa’s investment plan and the composition of public financing were unveiled on the eve of this year’s UN climate summit in Egypt.

The South African model of just transition, where more than 95% of the funding is in low-interest loans, may not be appropriate in India, according to Chandra Bhushan, CEO of the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology, a non-profit that has published several reports on the coal economy.