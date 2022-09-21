Increased E-buses in Delhi Could Reduce Pollution-Related Mortality: Study

Bright blue or green and white coloured buses, with “Zero Emissions” pasted on the sides, are regularly being seen on the roads of the national capital, Delhi.

These are Delhi’s electric buses – a fleet of 150 launched in May this year – which are in operation in addition to the existing fleet of buses that run on compressed natural gas (CNG), carrying thousands of commuters across the city every day.

CNG buses are known to release polluting gases such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides besides Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and ultrafine particles.