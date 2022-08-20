Several Dead, Missing as Rains, Flash Floods Lash Himachal, Uttarakhand, and J&K

Five people have been killed so far and 13 are feared dead in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday, 19 August.

In the state's Chamba district, three people are feared dead after their house collapsed due to a landslide triggered by the rains. The Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said that the landslide had occurred in the Banet village around 4:30 am on Saturday.

Several vehicles were also damaged and villagers were stuck after water flowed into their houses.