Several Dead, Missing as Rains, Flash Floods Lash Himachal, Uttarakhand, and J&K

A bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla got washed away amid heavy rainfall on Saturday, 20 August.
Five people have been killed so far and 13 are feared dead in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday, 19 August.
In the state's Chamba district, three people are feared dead after their house collapsed due to a landslide triggered by the rains. The Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said that the landslide had occurred in the Banet village around 4:30 am on Saturday.
Several vehicles were also damaged and villagers were stuck after water flowed into their houses.
Seven people belonging to the same family are said to be buried in the Jadon village in the Mandi district.
Also, a railway bridge collapsed in the state's Kangra district amid heavy flooding.
The state's disaster management department has issued a warning of landslides, saying that heavy rains are predicted across Himachal till 25 August.
The intensity of the rainfall is also likely to rise in the next 24 hours and will last over three or four days in Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh disaster management department director Sudesh Kumar was reported as saying by news agency PTI.
Several schools have also been closed due to the rains. In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, all private and government institutions were shut along with anganwadis, District Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said in an order.
On the other hand, two minors were killed after their mud house collapsed amid heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.
The incident took place in Samole village in the wee hours of Saturday. The bodies of the minors, aged between two months and one-and-a-half years, were recovered, as per officials.
Several other houses in the village were also damaged.
Meanwhile, the pilgrimage to J&K's Vaishno Devi temple resumed on Saturday after being temporarily halted on Friday amid heavy rainfall, which had triggered flash floods in the Katra town near the shrine.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that no untoward incident had been reported so far, as per ANI.
More than 1,500 pilgrims were permitted to resume their journey around 6:30 am from the Darshani Dodi base camp.
However, the Himkoti (battery car) track to the shrine is still shut due to an ongoing clearance operation in the area. Helicopter services also remain suspended amid the weather situation.
A cloudburst was reported in Uttarakhand's Dehradun at around 2:45 am. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials were rushed to the spot at the Sarkhet village, and rescued all the people who were stuck.
The villages affected by the cloudburst include Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, PTI reported.
Also, Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple was impacted by heavy as water flowed into the temple with immense force. There was also a bridge over the river where the temple is located which was completely destroyed, one of the temple's priests, named Digambar Bharat Giri, said.
However, officials said that there has been no loss of life or property.
Meanwhile, shopkeepers and tourists were evacuated from the Kempty falls, located in Mussoorie, as a precaution. The Uttarakhand government also urged tourists not to venture out towards the waterfall.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, meanwhile, said, "Our disaster management team, SDRF teams and other administration officials have reached the areas where heavy rains wreaked havoc overnight. I am also trying to reach the spot to inspect the rescue operations."
He also said that the administration was on "full alert."
