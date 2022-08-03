Kerala Rains: 15 People Dead So Far, Over 200 Houses Damaged

Sea waves crash over the Vizhinjam harbour during high tide in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, 3 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that three people died amid heavy rains in the state on Wednesday, 3 August, taking the death toll to 15 so far.
Further, a total of 30 houses have been destroyed, while 172 have been partially destroyed.
The CM also said that 178 relief camps have been set up across the state and 5,168 people are currently inhabiting them.
As per a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department, a red alert has been issued for five dams in the Idukki district and one dam in Pathanamthitta.
Also, trawling has been banned across the state till 4 August, and fisher workers have been asked not to venture out into the sea.
Further, two units of the Defense Security Corp have been pressed into action in Thrissur, while one column of the armed force is present on the ground in Thiruvananthapuram.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)