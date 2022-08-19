Odisha's Coastal Areas on High Alert, Further Rain Can Worsen Flood Situation

The Odisha government on Friday, 19 August, put the coastal districts on high alert as the low-pressure area intensified into a depression, causing heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, a senior official said.

As a fresh spell of rain could further worsen the flood situation in the Mahanadi basin area, the state government has asked the district administrations to provide assistance to the people in the affected areas, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

Under the impact of the depression, a third in the fortnight, heavy rains triggered a flood in Jagatsinghpur and Rayagada districts, and some areas in Subarnarekha basin in the northern region, a revenue department official said. Jagatsinghpur district recorded 107 mm of overnight rainfall, as per the weather department.