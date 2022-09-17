56% People From 34 Nations Believe Climate Change Severely Impacts Their Lives

There has been an increased amount of extreme weather events seen globally, especially in the last few months. Countries have been ravaged by floods, droughts, and heatwaves.
The World Economic ForumWorld Economic Forum conducted a survey to understand how people perceive climate change and how they think it is impacting their lives.
According to the survey, more than half the adults around the world claim that their lives have been directly impacted by climate change. More than one third of them fear that the effects of climate change may force them out of their homes.
Approximately 56% of people from over 34 different nations believe that climate change is already having a severe impact on their lives. These nations cover anywhere from South Africa and China to Sweden and Mexico.
Taking the example of the United Kingdom, people in Greater London reported severe impacts of climate change as compared to the rest of the country.
More than half of adults on the planet say climate change has already had a severe impact.
Even in North America, the regions that have seen events like drought, heatwave, and forest fires observed harsher effects than other parts of the continent.
However, the survey stated their was a dip in reports seen in countries like Malaysia, Ireland, and Sweden. However, regardless of the fact that not everyone has felt the impact within this decade, the percentage of people from every country reporting severe impacts averaged at 71%.
What was especially alarming in the survey was that over a third of people globally, around 35%, expected that they may have to migrate from their places of residence within the next 25 years.
There was also a regional factor noticed, with more than half the people from Brazil, Malaysia, Spain, and South Africa expecting relocation due to the impacts of climate change.
Three-quarters of women expect the effects to worsen in the next decade compared to two-thirds of men.
Gender was also an attribute the survey considered. Out of the 23,500 people under the age of 75 that participated in the survey, a higher percentage of women showed concern about the impacts of climate change. 54% of men reported concern as compared to the 59% of women.
