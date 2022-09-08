Record Temperatures & Droughts: Summer 2022 Was Europe's Hottest on Record

The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe's history as the continent experienced record-shattering heat waves and droughts, the European Commission's satellite monitor said on Thursday, 8 September.

The average temperature from June to August this summer was 0.4 degress Celsius hotter than last year’s summer, according to the service funded by the European Union, The Independent reported.

On 14 July, Portugal's Pinhao recorded temperatures as high as 47 degrees Celsius.

Recently, scientists released images of Europe from space that show how arid the landscape has become in what may be the region's worst drought in 500 years.