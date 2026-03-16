Can Nicobar Islands' Corals Survive Translocation? Coral Biologist Raises Doubts

At a time when corals around the world are facing unprecedented threats from climate change, India’s plans to translocate big coral colonies in the Nicobar Islands for a mega development project has come under severe criticism.

A comprehensive plan to translocate the corals—as suggested by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI)—enabled the project to get a go-ahead from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Clearing the Rs 92,000-crore Great Nicobar project in February 2026, the tribunal upheld the environmental clearance that includes the translocation of 16,150 coral colonies.

“Successful coral reef restoration has previously been accomplished by the ZSI in Gulf of Kachchh and the transplanted corals had >90% survival and effectively transformed into a functional coral reef,” the government body under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had stated in the NGT.

The ZSI added that it had conducted a study and submitted the report before the high-powered committee. In the study, "no corals were found in the proposed site for the construction of the port and other amenities in Galathea Bay," and the said 16,150 coral colonies are "found within 15 meters depth in proximity of the project."