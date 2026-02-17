NGT Clears Great Nicobar Mega Project, Cites 'Strategic Need'

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has upheld the environmental clearance for the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, stating there is no sufficient ground to interfere with the approval.

The project, valued at over ₹80,000 crore, involves the diversion of significant forest land and the construction of a transhipment port, township, airport, and power plant on Great Nicobar Island.

The tribunal emphasised the project’s strategic importance and directed authorities to ensure strict compliance with all environmental conditions.