NGT Clears Great Nicobar Mega Project, Cites 'Strategic Need'

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has upheld the environmental clearance for the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, stating there is no sufficient ground to interfere with the approval.
The project, valued at over ₹80,000 crore, involves the diversion of significant forest land and the construction of a transhipment port, township, airport, and power plant on Great Nicobar Island.
The tribunal emphasised the project’s strategic importance and directed authorities to ensure strict compliance with all environmental conditions.
According to The Indian Express, the NGT’s special bench, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, found “adequate safeguards” in the environmental clearance and noted that a high-powered committee had addressed key concerns.
The tribunal reviewed whether the project’s activities would impact protected coastal areas and considered the findings of the committee formed in 2023 to revisit the clearance.
As highlighted by Scroll, the project covers 166 square kilometres and includes a new township, a power plant, an international airport, and a transhipment port.
The tribunal’s order followed petitions alleging violations of the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) notification and concerns about the impact on the Shompen and Nicobarese tribal communities, as well as the island’s biodiversity.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the NGT directed authorities to ensure “full and strict compliance” with the conditions set out in the environmental clearance. The tribunal specifically addressed the need to protect coral colonies, nesting sites of leatherback turtles, and other ecologically sensitive areas, following recommendations from the high-powered committee.
Coverage revealed that the tribunal acknowledged concerns about the potential impact on vulnerable tribal groups and endemic species. However, it concluded that the environmental clearance included sufficient measures to mitigate these risks. The NGT also instructed the Union Environment Ministry to ensure that shoreline development does not cause erosion or loss of sandy beaches, which are critical for wildlife nesting.
“The shoreline of the island will be protected ensuring no loss of sandy beaches as these beaches provide nesting sites for turtles, birds, apart from protecting the islands,” the tribunal stated.
In the middle of the proceedings, analysis showed that the tribunal relied on the high-powered committee’s report, which found that no part of the project fell within prohibited coastal regulation zones. The committee’s findings were submitted by the Centre, and the tribunal accepted that the project’s master plan would exclude any areas falling under restricted categories.
Environmental activists had argued that the project could threaten coral reefs and endemic species. However, reporting indicated that the tribunal considered submissions from the Zoological Survey of India, which confirmed that no coral reef exists within the project area and that scattered coral would be translocated as per scientific recommendations.
The NGT’s decision also addressed the need for ongoing monitoring. The tribunal directed the Environment Ministry to take all necessary steps to protect coral reefs and ensure regeneration through proven scientific methods as details emerged.
“We do not find any good ground to interfere,” the NGT bench stated, emphasising the project’s strategic importance and the presence of adequate environmental safeguards.
At the end of the hearing, final orders confirmed that the government is bound by the conditions in the environmental clearance and must ensure these are not violated.
The NGT’s ruling is expected to serve as a reference for future projects of strategic importance in ecologically sensitive areas.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.