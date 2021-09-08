Two Boats Collide in Assam's Brahmaputra River, Over 60 People Feared Missing
Around 60 to 65 passengers are still missing and are suspected to have drowned.
Two passenger boats collided in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday, 8 September, leaving several people feared missing.
The boats crashed into each other at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, around 350 km from Guwahati, with at least a 100 passengers onboard.
Announcing that rescue operations were underway, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Satya N Pradhan said, "Two boats carrying approximately 120 passengers collided in the Brahmaputra river in Jorhat today, many passengers missing."
According to EastMojo, around 60 to 65 passengers are still missing and are suspected to have drowned.
Reacting to the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, "Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers."
A government passenger ferry of the Inland Water Transport department was coming from the river island of Majuli to Nimati Ghat, while the other boat was going in the opposite direction.
One of the ferries, 'Ma Kamala', had 120 people onboard and the passengers were moving from Nimatighat to Kamalabari.
Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman said, '41 people have been rescued so far and no body has been found yet,' news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, a senior official of Jorhat district administration was quoted as saying, “We cannot say right now how many people have died.”
Videos from the accident showed the boat capsising, while the passengers' luggage along with 35 vehicles on the boat were lost in the river.
Meanwhile, rescue operations have begun with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials on the spot.
Jorhat Additional DC Damodar Barman said, there were around 50 people in the boat that met with the accident, out of which 40 people have been rescued, news agency ANI reported.
Reacting to the news of the accident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the district administration of Majuli and Jorhat districts to carry out the rescue mission expeditiously with the help of the National Disaster Response Force and SDRF.
He said in a tweet, "I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat."
State minister Bimal Bora was also directed to travel to Majuli and take stock of the situation. Sarma added that he will visit Nimati Ghat on Thursday, 8 September, to evaluate the situation.
Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Sarma to take stock of the situation. Sarma said, “He said the Central government is ready to lend all possible help," NDTV reported.
The incident took place in Nimati ghat between Majuli and Jorhat. As per Kaziranga National Park Officials, the water there was still above the danger level.
(With inputs from NDTV and EastMojo)
