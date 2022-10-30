Rishi Sunak Already Under Fire: UK PM Will Not Be Attending COP27

Rishi Sunak announced that he will not be in attendance at COP27.
(Photo: Altered by Pranay Dutta Roy/The Quint)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that he will not be in attendance for COP27, on account of "pressing domestic matters, including the preparation of the autumn budget."
This does not bode well with the expectations that environmentalists have from the new PM's dedication towards climate action, especially on the heels of his predecessor, Liz Truss' 'attack on nature' attitude regarding climate policy.
This announcement has led to immense backlash towards the Prime Minister from the opposition. This brings a stark comparison between Sunak and Truss considering that the former Conservative Party leader was set to attend the conference.
Sir Kier Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, tweeted in response to Sunak's announcement:
The Climate Summit is set to take place in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt from the 6th to the 8th of November.
(Our on-ground climate journalism needs your insights, ideas, and financial support - as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a Q-Insider so we can bring more such stories to light. Click here to read more.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)