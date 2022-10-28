The Planet Has Lost 83% Of Its Freshwater Aquatic Life in 50 Years, Finds Report

The report states that the continuous warming of the Earth is a significant concern. “The Earth has warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. About 50% of warm water corals have already been lost due to a variety of causes. A warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius will result in the loss of 70% to 90% of corals, and a 2 degrees Celsius warming will result in a loss of more than 99%.”

The effect of global warming is visible on the corals in Lakshadweep in India. The reef has experienced at least two coral mass mortalities since 1998. The ocean-warming events that trigger these mortalities are becoming more intense and frequent.

In the report’s first chapter, Sir Robert Watson of the Tyndall Center for Climate Change Research writes that we are living through both climate and biodiversity crises.

He writes, “Forests, grasslands, wetlands, mangrove swamps and seas take care of our basic needs like food, medicine, energy etc. These are directly related to the weather, air quality, and quantity and quality of freshwater on Earth.”