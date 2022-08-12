Elephant Day: Only 27,000 Left, Why Has Elephant Population Declined in India?

Restoring the natural habitat of elephants by organizing plantation drives or even supporting elephant conservation efforts is something we can all do to protect these majestic and innocent animals.

Sadly, mankind has reached a point where we all need to be conscious of our actions to avert a further decline in environment and wildlife numbers.

Thus, when we are amid wildlife, the seemingly harmless act of geotagging can invite poachers to track and hunt down endangered elephants, tigers, and other species that may be on the verge of extinction.

Instead, we can turn off the GPS location on our mobile phones and mention the location in a general way to avoid putting our wildlife at risk.