Development vs Destruction: Is Sushma Swaraj’s 2013 Speech Viral for Joshimath?

Joshimath, a city in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is under the constant threat of land subsidence. Approximately 849 buildings have developed cracks, many of which have been deemed ‘unsafe’ and marked for demolition by the district administration.

The city is being evacuated and families are being moved into settlement camps.

The residents of Joshimath are protesting against the government. The locals blame the NTPC hydropower plant which has been under construction for the last 16 years and the construction work for the expansion of the Char Dham Highway, for these events. Experts concur.

The first warning against relentless, unregulated construction in Joshimath had been given in 1976 by the Mishra commission. Joshimath is built on unstable grounds on landslide material.

Where the busy tourist destination-- gateway to Badrinath-- stands today, once were glaciers, and what they left behind is called 'moraine' on which the city is built.

As the crisis continues to draw national and international attention, a video of late BJP politician, and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has re-surfaced and gone viral on the internet.

In the video a very passionate Swaraj is seen talking on the issue of development vs destruction. She holds the construction of dams on the rivers in Uttarakhand responsible for calamities. She says if we continue to disrespect the rivers that we should worship, calamities are inevitable.