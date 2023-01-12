'JCBs Wherever Needed': In Joshimath, Demolitions of 2 'Unsafe' Hotels Begin

Any and all movement near the demolition site has been halted to ensure the safety of the people, according to Inspector-General Garhwal.

An official taking part in the demilition told PTI that "first, the iron sheets shading the hotel's roof will be removed. JCBs will also be used wherever needed. But everything will be done under the technical supervision of CBRI."

Eight teams from the State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) and two teams from the National Disaster Response Forces (NRDF) have been deployed, with one more team from the NRDF en route. The police are also present at the site.

A field party sent by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has also been sent to Joshimath with seismic equipment.