Delhi Schools Shut Indefinitely Over Pollution: What's Allowed? What's Banned?

A view of the Supreme Court of India, shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, Saturday, 13 November. Image used for representation.
(Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav)
All schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain closed until further orders, owing to the rising levels of air pollution in the city. The Delhi government will decide what's allowed from Tuesday, 23 November, in a meeting scheduled later on Monday.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had earlier on 17 November directed schools and colleges to remain shut in the Delhi-NCR region. The CAQM, an agency under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) also decided to shut down all industries that are running on non-gas fuels for all NCR states.
What exactly are the rules? Will offices be open? Here's all you need to know.
Will there be a lockdown in Delhi-NCR?
The latest directives do not include lockdown as suggested by the Supreme Court while hearing a petition over the hazardous air quality. Watch this space for more information.
Can offices remain open amid rising pollution levels?
The CAQM has 'advised' offices to resume work from home for 50 percent staff.
This includes both government and private offices.
Is construction completely banned?
All construction activities are directed to be halted till then, except work related to the Railways, the Metro, the airport, bus terminals and defence-related projects.
Penalty on persons/organisations stacking construction and demolition waste on roads, roadsides.
What about industries and thermal plants?
Six of the thermal plants within a 300-km radius of Delhi will also be shut.
All industries that are running on non-gas fuels for all NCR states
No entry of trucks in Delhi till 21 November, except those carrying essential goods
Which vehicles are allowed on road?
No diesel or petrol vehicles more than 15 years to run on Delhi roads and no plying of visibly polluting vehicles with stricter checks about PUC certificate.
It also directed deploying adequate number of buses/public transport.
What are some other measures suggested?
Deploying anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and augmentation of dust suppressants thrice a day, were among the other suggestions.
