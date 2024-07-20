Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: How Red Flags in T1 'Structural Flaws' Were Ignored

advertisement
Back in 2009, when Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was newly built, Minu CP, the Principal Architect at Bengaluru-based firm Ravi and Minu, wrote a blog on Architecture Ideas criticising the terminal's design.
Months after the terminal started functioning later, in August 2009, a part of the roof collapsed following heavy winds over 90kmph. Some parts of the terminal developed leaks too after it rained for a few hours with 38.1 mm intensity.
This year, on 28 June, something similar happened. Delhi received 228.1 mm of rainfall – breaking an 88-year-old record. The same morning, at around 5 am, a portion of a canopy at T1’s old departure forecourt collapsed killing 45-year-old Ramesh Kumar – a cab driver from Uttar Pradesh – and injuring at least six other people.
IIT Delhi structural engineers appointed by the Civil Aviation Ministry to conduct an independent enquiry into the incident have reportedly told the Government of India that a thorough audit of the building structure is needed. The Quint had reached out to IIT Delhi for more details, which the latter declined.
Incidentally, this is not the first time that any inadequacies of the Delhi airport’s infrastructure have come to light.
So, two questions arise – why were architects and structural engineers wary of T1's design in the first place, and could the roof collapse have been averted?
The part of the roof that collapsed on 28 June was built in 2009 – after the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) took over the airport from the Airport Authority of India.
After the August 2009 roof collapse, architect Hafeez Contractor, who had designed the airport, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying,
The national daily had also quoted a source as saying, “Investigations so far have revealed that the roof had structural flaws.”
Following the incident, DIAL’s COO Andrew Harrison, had told the media,
However, Civil Aviation Secretary M Nambiar, after the 2009 roof collapse, told mediapersons, "The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will suggest various measures to strengthen the oversight mechanism on development operations and maintenance of new aerodromes and expansion of existing ones."
Now that 15 years later the airport's roof collapsed again, The Quint reached out to Hafeez Contractor to understand if his comment on the need to "rework the roof design now for a higher wind load" was taken into consideration back then.
While Contractor did not respond, interestingly, he wasn't the only one to have pointed out 'structural flaws'.
Minu told The Quint that back in 2009 when she was reviewing the newly completed T1, "even though, it appeared to be a modern structure with lot of natural light thanks to the number of skylights, I was sceptical about how well the design would survive the elements in the long run."
She further explained,
Minu went on to add that in a place like Delhi that witnesses extreme weather, "in my opinion, skylights are just asking for trouble."
This has, unfortunately, been witnessed in the terminals time and time again.
In June 2013, when Delhi received 62.8 mm rainfall for a few hours, and in June 2021, when the city received 1,100 mm of rainfall in the span of a day, terminals of the Delhi airport were waterlogged for hours and passengers had to navigate their way through knee-deep waters. At the time, DIAL staffers had to drain the terminal manually till the time the rains stopped.
When The Quint reached out to DIAL, they did not comment on the previous incidents.
Sangeeta Wij, Past Vice President (North), Indian Association of Structural Engineers, told The Quint that public spaces that opt for large column-free areas require that the design and material selection be carried out more diligently (preferably using steel) and that the design, execution, and periodic maintenance be of high quality.
Dr Abhay Gupta, Structural Engineer and Director of Skeleton Consultants – who is working on the condition assessment audit of the Lucknow and Jaipur airports – agreed.
He shared that most airports use tensile fabric membranes for their extended canopies, which are essentially wire structures which can provide critical support.
According to him, what presumably happened was that the rainwater outlet in the canopy was perhaps choked which led to water being accumulated in the tensile fabric canopy. This, he said, indicates that there possibly could have been maintenance issues with some crucial parts not functioning fully.
Both the experts also add that during the investigation, it needs to be studied if there were any maintenance issues in the form of rust or corrosion, and whether the integrity of the structure was compromised due to erratic maintenance.
Minu agrees. She told The Quint, "A proper analysis of the structural design is necessary to understand the cause."
Talking about the recent collapse, a DIAL spokesperson told The Quint,
But can an extreme weather event be blamed? No, not entirely, said experts.
While Wij said that the rainfall intensities and weather patterns have changed drastically in the last few years, she added that it just puts more emphasis on the need for good design, matching detailing of joints, good execution, and good maintenance.
Where does the fault lie though?
Speaking to The Quint, Wij explained that there are some major issues that plague the construction of public infrastructure in India. She said that in the case of any large public project, all aspects – engineering, procurement, and construction – are given to one contractor. The focus is on ‘least cost selection’ since the projects are still awarded on the basis of lowest bidder concept.
However, other countries follow the quality-cum-price system, where the experience of contractors, how many qualified engineers and specialised equipment the contractor has, the quality of his past projects, etc, is given weightage too, said Wij.
“This system places a disproportionately large emphasis on saving structural cost and somehow managing its on-time completion, and not on technically the most suitable and correct design, detailing, and execution. The traditional way of hiring a contractor through the Central Public Works Department was much better because the latter had in-house competence to check the design,” she said.
Secondly, there is no rigorous system in place to regulate the engineering design and execution as there’s no professional licence for engineers in India and no Engineer's Bill has ever been passed, unlike the mechanism in other countries.
Another thing that demands notice is the periodic upkeep of the structure. Dr Gupta pointed to the need of regular maintenance and monitoring of any critical infrastructure where a huge public footfall is expected, and people’s lives could be at stake.
Terminal 1 usually handles domestic flight operations with IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft. While T1, T2, and T3 would on average handle 1,400 flights daily, now at least 72 IndiGo flights have been moved to T2 and at least 17 of them to T3 while T1 is under maintenance.
