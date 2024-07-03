No Rain or Too Much of It: Why India Is Witnessing Changing Monsoon Patterns

If you've lived in Delhi for even a few years, you would know that surviving the weather here is no mean feat. The city has witnessed some of the hottest summers and coldest winters in the last few years.

Year on year, it's becoming harder to predict the record-hitting temperatures the city will touch. And even between these extremes, the monsoon has been taking us by a surprise, too.

On 28 June, Delhi broke an 88-year-old record as the national capital received 228.1 mm of rainfall in the span of a few hours, which was more than its monthly average.