Delhi Airport Pillar Collapse: The Human Cost of India's Infrastructure Failures

India grapples with the profound repercussions of its infrastructure failures following a series of devastating incidents — frequent bridge collapses, train accidents, and the crumbling of metro and airport pillars.

These tragic events not only highlight glaring flaws in the country's infrastructure but also underscore the urgent need for comprehensive reforms and investments in maintenance and safety.

In such situations, what happens to an 'Aam Aadmi', and an 'Aam Aurat' in India?