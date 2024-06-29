Why a Few Hours of Heavy Rains in Delhi Became an ‘Extreme Weather Event’

Speaking to The Quint on the changing patterns of rainfall in the country, Dr Vishwas Chitale, Senior Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, had earlier said that climate change is responsible for causing these sudden and intense outbursts of rain, that last only for a short while but cause significant damage across many sectors.

However, Dr Chitale had added that western disturbances over North India also have a role to play in this erratic rainfall.

Another cause, he had added, was that with increasing marine heat waves, our oceans are warming up faster than ever, leading to more evaporation, that in turn causes more frequent and unevenly distributed rainfall.