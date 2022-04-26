Climate Scientists Compare India’s Rising Heatwave to Popular Sci-Fi Book

Climate scientists on Tuesday, 26 April, warned of an unusually early heatwave to hit north-west India, and many have compared the heatwave conditions with a popular sci-fi disaster book called The Ministry for the Future by American author Kim Stanley Robinson.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that heatwave conditions are very likely to happen in Gujarat and east India over the next four-five days and would hit central and north-west India from Wednesday.

Experts have also predicted extreme heatwave conditions in Pakistan later this week.