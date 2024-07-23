Yes, Climate Change Is Making Our Days Longer. But Is This a Cause for Concern?

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

'By the year 2100, the length of our days will increase to 2.62 milliseconds per century due to climate change' – This is what a new study, titled The Increasingly Dominant Role of Climate Change on Length of Day Variations, published in the PNAS Journal on 15 July, has suggested.