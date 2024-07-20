Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: How Red Flags in T1 'Structural Flaws' Were Ignored

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

Back in 2009, when Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was newly built, Minu CP, the Principal Architect at Bengaluru-based firm Ravi and Minu, wrote a blog on Architecture Ideas criticising the terminal's design.