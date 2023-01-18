Challenges Abound to Conserve the Popular Hilsa Fish

Prasanjit Mandal, 30, lives in Farakka, West Bengal, and his traditional line of work is fishing. However, these days, he also drives an autorickshaw to make a living.

At times, he goes fishing with his friends in the Ganga river. Their aim is to catch a few hilsas; they are not interested in common fish. There is a reason for this. The hilsa, a popularly consumed fish in West Bengal, fetches them a good price.

When Mongabay-India met Mandal one afternoon, it was just after the monsoons. He had gone fishing with friends the previous day and they were fortunate to catch two hilsas.