Greta Thunberg Detained at Coal Mine Protest in Germany, Released After 2 Hours

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among a group of protestors who were briefly detained on Tuesday, 17 January, amid a demonstration against the demolition of a German village to give way for the expansion of a coal mine.
What happened? Around eight kilometres from the German village of Lützerath, Thunberg was held after she was found sitting near the edge of the opencast Garzweiler 2 mine, reported The Guardian.
As per the report, the police brought her in for an identity check, and urged her to cooperate.
The group of protestors agitating against the expansion were dislodged by riot police, backed by bulldozers on Friday, however, Thunberg remained at the site over the weekend.
What police have said since: A spokesperson for Aachen police indicated, “Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity."
She has now been released.
The spokesperson added that one activist jumped into the mine, however it was not clear if they sustained any injuries.
The protest: The coal mine's owner, RWE, has struck a deal with the government, giving them the go-ahead to demolish Luetzerath in exchange for expediting the their exit from the fossil fuel, and protecting five other villages lined up for demolition.
Climate activists, meanwhile, have been protesting against mining of coal entirely, and driving focus towards expanding renewable energy.
(With inputs from The Guardian.)
