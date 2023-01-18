Greta Thunberg Detained at Coal Mine Protest in Germany, Released After 2 Hours

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among a group of protestors who were briefly detained on Tuesday, 17 January, amid a demonstration against the demolition of a German village to give way for the expansion of a coal mine.

What happened? Around eight kilometres from the German village of Lützerath, Thunberg was held after she was found sitting near the edge of the opencast Garzweiler 2 mine, reported The Guardian.

As per the report, the police brought her in for an identity check, and urged her to cooperate.

The group of protestors agitating against the expansion were dislodged by riot police, backed by bulldozers on Friday, however, Thunberg remained at the site over the weekend.