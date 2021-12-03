Air Pollution: Task Force & Flying Squads to Implement Measures, Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Friday, 3 December, said in the Supreme Court that they have set up a five-member task force and 17 flying squads to ensure implementation of steps with regard to controlling air pollution. Representational image.
The Centre on Friday, 3 December, said in the Supreme Court that it has set up a five-member task force and 17 flying squads to ensure implementation of steps with regard to air pollution mandated by the apex court and the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.
The task force consists of two independent members and will meet at 6 pm everyday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on Friday. The Centre had submitted an affidavit in the top court on Thursday, detailing these measures.
These flying squads will serve not just Delhi but the entirety of the NCR.
The Centre also stated that only five out of the 11 thermal power plants within 300 km radius of Delhi will be allowed to operate until 15 December.
The Commission meanwhile has said that industrial operations in NCR not running on CNG/cleaner fuels are allowed to operate only for up to eight hours from Monday to Friday only, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR will remain closed until further orders except for conducting examinations. The Delhi government had announced on Thursday that from Friday all schools would be shut till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city.
At the previous hearings, the SC had ordered a construction ban in the capital. However, the Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Delhi government to continue with construction activities of hospitals.
The matter has now been adjourned to 10 December.
During Friday's hearing, the Supreme Court also clarified that it never asked the Delhi government to shut schools and had rather only asked for reasons behind the change in their stand on reopening schools.
The bench headed by CJI Ramana and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, "Do not know whether it is intentional or not. Some sections in the media tried to project, we are villains... we want closure of schools."
The bench told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, that the government told the court that it was closing schools and introducing work from home. "And, see today's newspapers," added the bench, according to IANS.
Singhvi said one newspaper suggested "your lordships wanted to take over the administration". The bench replied that it never used that expression and the matter was not reported correctly.
The Chief Justice told Singhvi, "You've right and freedom to condemn...We can't do that. Where did we say we were interested in taking over administration?"
Singhvi replied that court reporting is different from political reporting and there should be some responsibility, reported IANS.
The Chief Justice replied: "After video hearing, there's no control. Who's reporting what, you don't know..."
Meanwhile, the bench of justices on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government if it wanted the apex court to impose a ban on Pakistan’s industries. This came after senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the UP government, argued that polluted air from Pakistan was causing Delhi's air pollution.
"UP is downwind, air is mostly coming from Pakistan," Kumar stated in court, according to LiveLaw, adding that whatever is happening is not necessarily in Uttar Pradesh.
"So you want to ban industries in Pakistan," CJI NV Ramana asked in reply.
The UP government was requesting the apex court to not impose restrictions on sugar mills and milk industries in the state to fight pollution, saying that only eight hours for sugar mills to run was not enough.
This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday rapped the Central and Delhi governments and said that no concrete steps were being taken to improve the air quality.
"If you don't take action we will take strict action tomorrow. We are giving you 24 hours," CJI Ramana said, adding that "If you do not act, we will step in... we have extraordinary steps in mind."
(With inputs from Bar&Bench, LiveLaw, IANS and ANI.)