Air Pollution: All Delhi Schools To Be Shut Till Further Orders

All schools in Delhi will be closed from Friday, 3 December, till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.

This comes shortly after the Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Delhi government for opening schools in the capital despite severe air pollution. The top court observed that the Delhi government implemented work-for-home for adults, but children have to attend schools.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, "You have implemented work from home for adults. So, parents work from home and children have to go to school. What's this?"

CJI Ramana also said that the apex court will "appoint an authority to oversee the government's air pollution controlling measures," citing severe air pollution levels in the national capital.

(With inputs from ANI.)